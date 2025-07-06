Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $89.63 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $96.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.