monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.09.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.22, a PEG ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 1 year low of $188.01 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

