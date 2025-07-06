Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (NYSE:IIF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $28.24. Approximately 9,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

