Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Critical Analysis

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and MGM Resorts International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.98 -$2.75 million $0.31 9.60 MGM Resorts International $17.24 billion 0.59 $746.56 million $2.24 16.72

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorsport Games and MGM Resorts International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00 MGM Resorts International 0 8 14 0 2.64

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. MGM Resorts International has a consensus price target of $48.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.35%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and MGM Resorts International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games 7.63% 28.87% 8.54% MGM Resorts International 3.95% 20.64% 1.82%

About Motorsport Games

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.