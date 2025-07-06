Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

