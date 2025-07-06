Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Up 27.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 27.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.17). 2,960,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 579,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.64 ($0.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.37 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.40.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current year.

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

