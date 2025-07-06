Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Netcapital Trading Down 15.3%

NASDAQ NCPL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Netcapital has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

