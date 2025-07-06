NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

NetEase Trading Up 0.5%

NetEase Dividend Announcement

NTES opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

