New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toro by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,152,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Toro by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Toro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

