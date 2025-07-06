New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after acquiring an additional 464,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $63,572,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.