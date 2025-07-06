New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.31 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

