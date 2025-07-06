New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,078 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $6,019,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 214.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,770. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

