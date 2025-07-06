New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE MHO opened at $115.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

