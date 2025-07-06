New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $341.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.