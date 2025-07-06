New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,456 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.