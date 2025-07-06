New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.