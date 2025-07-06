New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

