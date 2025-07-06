NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NAMS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $19.85 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 397.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper bought 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,443.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,024,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,748,409.39. The trade was a 0.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas F. Kling sold 100,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $1,929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760. This represents a 69.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,364 shares of company stock valued at $236,839. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,590 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 15,916,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $53,007,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Articles

