NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,814 shares of company stock worth $391,037. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NXRT opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.44 million, a PE ratio of -26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -159.37%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

