Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance
Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.
Nordic American Tankers Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
