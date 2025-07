Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) were up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.40. Approximately 3,243,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 861,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.28.

In related news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

