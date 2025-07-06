Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,691 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCLH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

