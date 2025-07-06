Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

