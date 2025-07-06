NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $35.98. 5,842,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,896,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. CLSA set a $41.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 273.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,632.92. This trade represents a 56.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,272.70. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $1,786,990. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth $50,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.