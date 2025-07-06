Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 44.83% 12.42% 5.63% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 33.24% 11.37% 5.03%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 106.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors 252 1329 1308 21 2.38

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $16.31, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have a beta of -0.62, meaning that their average share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $98.95 million $116.32 million 8.90 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors $335.49 million $148.50 million 14.30

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending peers beat Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.