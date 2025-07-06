Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|44.83%
|12.42%
|5.63%
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors
|33.24%
|11.37%
|5.03%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors
|252
|1329
|1308
|21
|2.38
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $16.31, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have a beta of -0.62, meaning that their average share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
|$98.95 million
|$116.32 million
|8.90
|Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Competitors
|$335.49 million
|$148.50 million
|14.30
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending peers beat Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
