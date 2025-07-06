Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Nuvve Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVVE opened at $0.99 on Friday. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 322.28% and a negative return on equity of 6,228.12%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

