NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McHugh Group LLC

McHugh Group LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 10.3% of McHugh Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McHugh Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

