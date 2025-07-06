NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,218,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $348,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

