Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Up 34% – Still a Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 34% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 34.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

