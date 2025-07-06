Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shot up 34% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock worth $368,344. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.