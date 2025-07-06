Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 34% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) were up 34% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344 in the last ninety days. 107.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.