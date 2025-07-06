Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 8,869,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,485,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oklo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after buying an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,798,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

