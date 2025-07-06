Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.31. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.95.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 344,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 263,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

