Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Origin Materials Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 321.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 3,019,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

