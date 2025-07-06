Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Shares of Origin Materials stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.90.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Origin Materials had a negative net margin of 321.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Materials will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.
