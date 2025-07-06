Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.
OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OSCR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.79.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
