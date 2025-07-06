PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,440,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

