Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PGY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGY opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

In related news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 52,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $1,070,028.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,087,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,735,533.76. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $287,880.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,375.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,470 shares of company stock worth $24,118,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.