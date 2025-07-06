Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Sells $1,337,523.30 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.76, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.