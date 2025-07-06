Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Paymentus stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Paymentus news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Paymentus by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

