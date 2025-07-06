Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

PENG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ PENG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.44 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penguin Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

