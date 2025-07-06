Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 114.4% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

