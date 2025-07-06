Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2025

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2%

PRGO stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 176.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo



Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.



