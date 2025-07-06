Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.2%

PRGO stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 176.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

