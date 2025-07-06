PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Down 0.9%

PLBY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.50.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 71.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,460.70%. The business had revenue of $28.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 27,400 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,346,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,801.45. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.