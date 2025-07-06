Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Powell Max Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMAX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. Powell Max has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

