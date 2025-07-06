PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,144. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $54,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,400.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

