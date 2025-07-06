Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $54.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Progress Software has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 135.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

