PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Get PROS alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PROS

PROS Price Performance

PRO opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. PROS has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 0.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PROS by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 36.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in PROS by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 120,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 118,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.