Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 8,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $25,230.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 213,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,585.25. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 23,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $71,362.26. Following the acquisition, the director owned 117,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,726.86. This represents a 24.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $136,044. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 772,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 65.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

