PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.67 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.90.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

