Q1 Earnings Estimate for Nintendo Issued By Wedbush

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nintendo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NTDOY opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.63. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 262,837 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $2,633,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

